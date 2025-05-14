Left Menu

Technopark Unveils QUAD IT Micro-Township Project with Rs 381 Crore Tender

Technopark has announced a composite tender worth Rs 381 crore for constructing the first IT office building within its QUAD IT micro-township project. The building, set to span 8.5 lakh square feet, features state-of-the-art facilities including energy efficiency measures, and aims for the Indian Green Building Council's Gold Rating.

Updated: 14-05-2025 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Technopark has launched a substantial Rs 381 crore tender for the development of its QUAD IT micro-township project, intended to revolutionize its Phase IV campus in Pallippuram.

The groundbreaking IT office structure will cover 8.5 lakh square feet with comprehensive facilities including a rooftop cafeteria, advanced security, and substantial parking provisions.

Committed to sustainability, the construction aims to achieve a Gold Rating from the Indian Green Building Council, incorporating eco-friendly materials and efficient energy systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

