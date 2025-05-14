Technopark Unveils QUAD IT Micro-Township Project with Rs 381 Crore Tender

Technopark has launched a substantial Rs 381 crore tender for the development of its QUAD IT micro-township project, intended to revolutionize its Phase IV campus in Pallippuram.

The groundbreaking IT office structure will cover 8.5 lakh square feet with comprehensive facilities including a rooftop cafeteria, advanced security, and substantial parking provisions.

Committed to sustainability, the construction aims to achieve a Gold Rating from the Indian Green Building Council, incorporating eco-friendly materials and efficient energy systems.

