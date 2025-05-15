Bengaluru CRDMO Revolutionizes Drug Manufacturing with Solvent-Free Technology
Steerlife, a division of Steer World in Bengaluru, has launched a cutting-edge technology that eliminates harmful organic solvents from drug production. This innovation uses a continuous processing system, enhancing formulation efficiency and safety. The technology shortens the drug development process and is set for market release in 2026.
- Country:
- India
A Bengaluru-based Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO) has unveiled a groundbreaking technology designed to eliminate harmful organic solvents from pharmaceutical processes.
Indu Bhushan, CEO of Steerlife, highlighted the significance of this innovation in addressing one of the most formidable challenges in pharmaceutical science by introducing solvent-free melt fusion technology.
This continuous processing system simplifies drug development, reducing steps from eight or nine to just three or four, and promises enhanced efficiency and safety. Steerlife has already commenced the development of key drug products set for release from 2026, transitioning the technology beyond the R&D stage.
