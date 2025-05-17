Cochin Airport Pioneers India's First On-Premises Cyber Defense Center

In a significant move to bolster cybersecurity, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has launched India's first on-premises Cyber Defense Operations Center (CDOC). This initiative aims to safeguard critical data by keeping it in-house, thereby ensuring better access control and enhanced network security.

The CDOC, fully integrated within CIAL's IT infrastructure, continuously monitors cybersecurity threats using cutting-edge detection tools. It focuses on both external risks, such as intrusion attempts, and internal vulnerabilities, maintaining a proactive security posture to ensure uninterrupted operations.

CIAL collaborates with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) for this project, enhancing its digital defenses as part of the broader ₹200-crore 'CIAL 2.0' initiative. This ambitious step represents a benchmark of technological independence and risk management for other Indian airports.

