Left Menu

Cochin Airport Pioneers India's First On-Premises Cyber Defense Center

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) establishes India's first on-premises Cyber Defense Operations Center to enhance cybersecurity. Hosted within CIAL's own infrastructure, this initiative aligns with India's data sovereignty goals, providing advanced threat detection and improved security. Supported by C-DAC, it is part of CIAL's ₹200-crore digital transformation plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 17-05-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 09:49 IST
Cochin Airport Pioneers India's First On-Premises Cyber Defense Center
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move to bolster cybersecurity, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has launched India's first on-premises Cyber Defense Operations Center (CDOC). This initiative aims to safeguard critical data by keeping it in-house, thereby ensuring better access control and enhanced network security.

The CDOC, fully integrated within CIAL's IT infrastructure, continuously monitors cybersecurity threats using cutting-edge detection tools. It focuses on both external risks, such as intrusion attempts, and internal vulnerabilities, maintaining a proactive security posture to ensure uninterrupted operations.

CIAL collaborates with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) for this project, enhancing its digital defenses as part of the broader ₹200-crore 'CIAL 2.0' initiative. This ambitious step represents a benchmark of technological independence and risk management for other Indian airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025