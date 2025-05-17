Left Menu

BT Considers Sale of TNT Sports Stake to Warner Bros Discovery

BT is in advanced negotiations to sell its 50% stake in TNT Sports to Warner Bros Discovery. This move would conclude BT's decade-long involvement in sports broadcasting. The potential deal is part of broader media industry shifts focusing on streaming and studios amid challenges in the cable TV sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:16 IST
BT Considers Sale of TNT Sports Stake to Warner Bros Discovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BT is reportedly in the final stages of discussions to sell its 50% stake in British broadcaster TNT Sports to its U.S. joint venture partner, Warner Bros Discovery, according to a recent Financial Times article.

The expected deal, which could be publicized as soon as next week, represents a strategic shift for BT, as it moves away from sports broadcasting after over ten years in the industry. Warner Bros Discovery holds an option to acquire BT's stake before 2026.

The potential sale reflects the evolving landscape of media companies that are facing declines in cable TV and are consequently focusing more on streaming and studio ventures. Notably, Warner Bros Discovery plans to introduce its HBO Max service to several European countries by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025