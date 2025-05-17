BT Considers Sale of TNT Sports Stake to Warner Bros Discovery

BT is reportedly in the final stages of discussions to sell its 50% stake in British broadcaster TNT Sports to its U.S. joint venture partner, Warner Bros Discovery, according to a recent Financial Times article.

The expected deal, which could be publicized as soon as next week, represents a strategic shift for BT, as it moves away from sports broadcasting after over ten years in the industry. Warner Bros Discovery holds an option to acquire BT's stake before 2026.

The potential sale reflects the evolving landscape of media companies that are facing declines in cable TV and are consequently focusing more on streaming and studio ventures. Notably, Warner Bros Discovery plans to introduce its HBO Max service to several European countries by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)