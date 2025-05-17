Left Menu

BT Set to Exit TNT Sports: A Shift in Sports Broadcasting

BT is in advanced discussions to sell its 50% stake in the British broadcaster TNT Sports to its U.S. partner Warner Bros Discovery. This move would mark the end of BT's over-decade-long involvement in sports broadcasting. The deal, possibly announced next week, highlights shifting strategies among media companies towards streaming and studio growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 12:57 IST
BT Set to Exit TNT Sports: A Shift in Sports Broadcasting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BT Group is reportedly in the final stages of negotiations to offload its 50% stake in TNT Sports to Warner Bros Discovery, their joint venture partner, according to a Financial Times report on Saturday.

The deal, potentially set to be disclosed as early as next week, would conclude BT's long-standing foray into sports broadcasting, as WBD considers utilizing its option to purchase BT's share ahead of the 2026 deadline. Reuters has not validated the report independently.

This development comes amid a broader trend within the media sector, where companies are reassessing their cable television ventures and intensifying their focus on burgeoning streaming services and content production. Warner Bros Discovery is slated to roll out its HBO Max service in select European countries by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025