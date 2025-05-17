Left Menu

Delhi Police's Digital Drive: 76 Mobile Phones Recovered in a Month

In a month-long operation, Delhi Police successfully recovered 76 lost mobile phones by utilizing the CEIR portal. Leveraging cyber surveillance and IMEI tracking, the police were able to return these devices to their owners and are actively working on tracing an additional 300 phones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has made significant strides in a tech-driven operation, recovering 76 lost mobile phones over the past month through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, police officials declared on Saturday.

These recoveries, targeting phones listed in e-FIRs and reported missing, were facilitated by advanced methods combining cyber surveillance with International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI)-based tracking, a senior officer elaborated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla emphasized that this initiative, which covered various police stations across New Delhi, has spurred ongoing efforts to trace approximately 300 more phones. The success has also highlighted the importance of digital complaint mechanisms and public awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

