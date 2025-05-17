Delhi Police's Digital Drive: 76 Mobile Phones Recovered in a Month

Delhi Police has made significant strides in a tech-driven operation, recovering 76 lost mobile phones over the past month through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, police officials declared on Saturday.

These recoveries, targeting phones listed in e-FIRs and reported missing, were facilitated by advanced methods combining cyber surveillance with International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI)-based tracking, a senior officer elaborated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla emphasized that this initiative, which covered various police stations across New Delhi, has spurred ongoing efforts to trace approximately 300 more phones. The success has also highlighted the importance of digital complaint mechanisms and public awareness.

