China Launches Methane-Powered Rocket, SpaceX Awaits FAA's Green Light

China's LandSpace successfully launched a methane-powered rocket, sending six satellites into orbit. Meanwhile, the US FAA approved license modifications for SpaceX's Starship Flight 9 mission but has yet to give a flight go-ahead, pending the completion of a previous investigation.

Updated: 18-05-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 02:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's LandSpace Technology reached a milestone on Saturday with the successful launch of a methane-powered rocket, Zhuque-2E Y2, from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. The mission put six satellites into orbit, showcasing the company's commitment to using cheaper, cleaner fuel to develop reusable rockets.

In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that it has approved license modifications for SpaceX's upcoming Starship Flight 9 mission. However, the agency clarified that SpaceX must wait until either the Flight 8 investigation is concluded or a determination for a return to flight is made.

The contrasting developments highlight the competitive and fast-evolving landscape of the space industry, as private companies race to innovate and expand the boundaries of human capabilities in space exploration.

