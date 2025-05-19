MagicNow Aims for Surge in Quick Commerce Contributions

Magicpin's quick commerce segment, magicNow, is forecasted to bring significant growth to the company's food delivery business, potentially accounting for 20% of its operations in this fiscal year, according to company CEO Anshoo Sharma on Monday.

Since its launch in September 2024, magicNow has rapidly become an integral part of the magicpin platform, now contributing 13% of overall food delivery transactions. Expansion of its services from 6 major cities to 20 has bolstered this growth, with a remarkable 10% higher monthly retention rate than the platform's average.

The network scale-up from 3,000 to over 21,000 merchants enhances magicNow's reach, featuring collaborations with renowned brands like McDonald's and Wendy's, alongside numerous local eateries. Magicpin maintains a robust presence with 2,75,000 retailers and 3,000 brands across various categories, reinforcing its influence in the market.

