GS1 General Assembly 2025: Shaping the Future of Global Supply Chains in Mumbai

The GS1 General Assembly 2025 is set to take place from May 20th to 22nd in Mumbai, bringing together global leaders to approve Vision 2030 and discuss the future of supply chains. The event focuses on digital transformation, standards, and emerging technologies to enhance global supply chain resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:41 IST
GS1 India will host the prestigious GS1 General Assembly 2025 in Mumbai from May 20th to 22nd. Themed 'Building Bridges for a Better Tomorrow,' this global annual meeting gathers leaders to shape supply chain futures.

The event will see over 250 guests, including Chairmen and CEOs from 118 Member Organizations, explore how standards and technologies are advancing digital transformation and supply chain resilience. A key highlight is the approval of GS1 Vision 2030, marking a strategic milestone.

President and CEO Renaud de Barbuat emphasizes the importance of real-time, trusted data in aiding global companies reach markets and meet demands. Indian industry voices will also contribute to discussions on emerging technology impacts, including AI and blockchain.

