Cyberattack Exposes Sensitive Legal Aid Data

A cyber attack has compromised the personal data, including criminal records, of legal aid applicants in the UK since 2010. The Legal Aid Agency discovered the breach on April 23. It later found the attack more extensive than initially thought, leading to the shutdown of its online services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:35 IST
In a troubling development, a 'significant' breach has exposed personal data, including sensitive criminal records, of individuals applying for legal aid in Britain since 2010, the Legal Aid Agency revealed on Monday. Discovered on April 23, the cyber attack saw the agency collaborating with the National Crime Agency to tackle the breach.

Further investigations on Friday unearthed the scale of the incursion, compelling the agency to shut down its online services as preventative measures. The compromised data includes applicants' addresses, national ID numbers, and financial information, illustrating the gravity of the attack.

Jane Harbottle, the Legal Aid Agency's CEO, stated that intensive efforts with the National Cyber Security Centre aim to enhance system security. Despite the setback, the agency's contingency plans ensure that individuals can still access essential legal support services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

