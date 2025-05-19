Left Menu

Mobupps: Setting the Standard for Workplace Culture in Mobile Advertising

Mobupps, a leader in mobile advertising, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in Israel, China, and India. This recognition highlights its commitment to a high-trust and inclusive culture, powered by technological innovation and a diverse workforce that collaborates across 15 nationalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:31 IST
Mobupps, a key player in the mobile advertising and ad-tech sector, has earned the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification in Israel, China, and India. The accolade is based on employee feedback and underscores the company's dedication to fostering a high-trust, inclusive workplace culture.

Bella Katsir, Chief Operating Officer at Mobupps, attributes the company's success to its strong cultural foundation. 'We're more than a workplace — we're a family,' says Katsir, emphasizing the opportunity for growth and leadership that every team member experiences, regardless of location or role. This certification affirms the values shared across offices spanning three countries.

CEO Yaron Tomchin highlights that the company's strength lies in its people and how technology amplifies this talent. Founded on innovation, Mobupps is committed to developing frameworks in Programmatic, CTV, AI, and DMP that lead the industry, thanks to a trusted and inspired team. Their technological backbone consists of proprietary platforms like MAFO, MobuppsX, and iRTB, designed for optimized performance and efficiency.

