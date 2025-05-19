Left Menu

Foxconn's $1.48 Billion Bet on Boosting iPhone Production in India

Foxconn has invested $1.48 billion in its India unit, Yuzhan Technology, reflecting Apple's strategic move to increase iPhone production in India. The investment coincides with Apple's plans to source more iPhones for the U.S. market from India, signifying a shift in production amidst global trade uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:29 IST
Foxconn has infused a significant $1.48 billion into its India unit, according to recent regulatory filings. This substantial investment was funneled through Foxconn's Singapore-based subsidiary into its Tamil Nadu-based Yuzhan Technology.

This transaction points towards Apple's broader strategy to bolster iPhone production capacity in India, as the tech giant navigates geopolitical uncertainties that have affected its customary manufacturing plans.

The strategic infusion aligns with Apple's recent announcement to source a significant portion of iPhones for the U.S. market from India, potentially reshaping global supply chains and hinting at India's growing role in Apple's global production architecture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

