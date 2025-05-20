Telefonica Network Outage Hits Spain Following Recent Blackout

Telefonica, a major player in the Spanish telecommunications sector, experienced a significant communications outage on Tuesday, impacting fixed phone and internet lines in several regions across Spain. The incident follows closely on the heels of a catastrophic power blackout that affected Spain and Portugal three weeks prior.

According to a statement from Telefonica, work to update their network was behind the disruption, although their teams are actively working to restore full service. Notably, emergency lines have already been re-established in the affected areas after enduring interruptions since the early hours of the day.

Though Telefonica is the second-largest operator in Spain, trailing only behind Orange's MasOrange, the outage did not impact other major providers, nor did it affect Telefonica's mobile services. The Downdetector monitoring website indicated that the disruptions primarily involved fixed-line internet services, particularly impacting regions including Aragon, Valencia, Andalusia, Extremadura, the Basque Country, and Navarra.

(With inputs from agencies.)