Exterro Launches Groundbreaking Partner Network

Exterro, renowned for its unified data risk management solutions, has unveiled the Exterro Partner Network (ExPN), a strategic program set to revolutionize the field. This innovative initiative aims to redefine partnerships, providing substantial revenue potential and advancing customer success strategies.

Jim Cox, Chief Revenue Officer at Exterro, emphasized the importance of alliances in today's complex data risk landscape. ExPN aims to empower solution providers, law firms, developers, and resellers with unique market-share-capturing capabilities. By leveraging Exterro's comprehensive suite—covering data privacy, security, and digital forensics—partners can attain elite status and unlock exclusive benefits.

The ExPN offers a groundbreaking business model that simplifies the traditionally complicated partner relationships in data risk management. With dedicated global partner resources, Exterro seeks to expand its reach across continents. This launch signifies a pivotal shift in Exterro's strategy, establishing it as a leader capable of handling evolving data challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)