BJP Prepares for Assam Assembly Polls with Strategic Alliances
The BJP is gearing up to announce its candidates for the Assam assembly polls, aiming for strategic alliances with parties like AGP, UPPL, and others by January. The elections, expected in March-April, see BJP focusing on strengthening its presence in the Bodoland Territorial Region amid varied alliance dynamics.
The BJP is set to announce its candidates for the upcoming Assam assembly elections, with an eye on formalizing alliances by mid-January. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indicated the announcement could come by February.
Sarma outlined BJP's strategy, emphasizing alliances with NDA partners AGP, UPPL, and local parties. The polls could take place in March or April, where BJP hopes to maintain its dominance in the 126-member assembly.
Focusing on the Bodoland Territorial Region, Sarma discussed the complexities of aligning with both UPPL and BPF, highlighting BJP's ambition to contest 5-6 out of 15 seats, while ensuring strong partnerships remain intact.
