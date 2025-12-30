Left Menu

BJP Prepares for Assam Assembly Polls with Strategic Alliances

The BJP is gearing up to announce its candidates for the Assam assembly polls, aiming for strategic alliances with parties like AGP, UPPL, and others by January. The elections, expected in March-April, see BJP focusing on strengthening its presence in the Bodoland Territorial Region amid varied alliance dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barpeta | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:43 IST
BJP Prepares for Assam Assembly Polls with Strategic Alliances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP is set to announce its candidates for the upcoming Assam assembly elections, with an eye on formalizing alliances by mid-January. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indicated the announcement could come by February.

Sarma outlined BJP's strategy, emphasizing alliances with NDA partners AGP, UPPL, and local parties. The polls could take place in March or April, where BJP hopes to maintain its dominance in the 126-member assembly.

Focusing on the Bodoland Territorial Region, Sarma discussed the complexities of aligning with both UPPL and BPF, highlighting BJP's ambition to contest 5-6 out of 15 seats, while ensuring strong partnerships remain intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First Five Days

Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First...

 India
2
Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

 India
4
Tragic Tale of Bahraich's Wolf Rampage: Final Predator Eliminated

Tragic Tale of Bahraich's Wolf Rampage: Final Predator Eliminated

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025