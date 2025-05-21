TCS Secures Major APO from BSNL for 4G Network Deployment

India's technology leader, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), announced Wednesday the acquisition of an additional Advance Purchase Order (APO) amounting to approximately Rs 2,903 crore from state-run telecom giant BSNL.

The APO concerns the expansion of a 4G mobile network across 18,685 sites, involving tasks such as planning, engineering, and annual upkeep, TCS confirmed via regulatory filings.

Tejas Networks, part of the Tata Group, disclosed that it will supply equipment valued at Rs 1,525.53 crore as part of its agreement with TCS in the BSNL 4G project.

