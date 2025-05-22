Left Menu

Digital Revolution: ABB India and SAIL Transform Steelmaking

ABB India partners with SAIL to optimize steel manufacturing through digital technologies at the Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha. This initiative aims to enhance production efficiency and sustainability by leveraging data-driven models and digital twins to navigate environmental regulations and market competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 14:43 IST
ABB India has joined forces with state-owned SAIL to bring digital optimization to iron and steel production processes at the Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha.

The collaboration is in response to a pressing need to align with stricter environmental norms, cut costs, and sustain market competitiveness, according to ABB India.

By signing a Memorandum of Understanding, the companies intend to employ data-driven models and create digital twins of key facilities to enhance productivity and sustainability at SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant, which produced 4.08 million tonnes of saleable steel in FY25.

