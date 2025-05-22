Digital Revolution: ABB India and SAIL Transform Steelmaking

ABB India has joined forces with state-owned SAIL to bring digital optimization to iron and steel production processes at the Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha.

The collaboration is in response to a pressing need to align with stricter environmental norms, cut costs, and sustain market competitiveness, according to ABB India.

By signing a Memorandum of Understanding, the companies intend to employ data-driven models and create digital twins of key facilities to enhance productivity and sustainability at SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant, which produced 4.08 million tonnes of saleable steel in FY25.

