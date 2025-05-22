Innovative Fusion: MSI's Groundbreaking Showcase at the 2025 Computer Show

MSI is gearing up to make waves at the 2025 Computer Show in Taipei, unveiling a series of innovative products that fuse art and technology. Among the highlights is the Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition, which marries traditional Japanese craftsmanship with modern design, capturing the spirit of artistry and cutting-edge AI innovation.

Furthering its collaboration with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, MSI introduces the Stealth A16 AI+ and Prestige 16 AI+ editions. These laptops embody luxury and performance, featuring exclusive designs and state-of-the-art technology, making them a standout in the realm of high-performance gaming products.

In response to the growing demand for versatile gaming solutions, MSI presents the new Claw A8 Platform and the upgraded Claw 8 AI+ Edition. These handheld devices offer gamers the flexibility of choosing between AMD and Intel platforms, setting new standards in gaming performance and style.

