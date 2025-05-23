Left Menu

Unveiling Cyber Menaces: Qakbot and DanaBot Disrupted by DOJ

The U.S. DOJ announced charges against Russian national Rustam Rafailevich Gallyamov for leading a cybercriminal group behind Qakbot malware. It infected thousands of computers for over a decade. Charges were also unsealed against 16 others linked to DanaBot malware, causing significant global financial damage as part of Operation Endgame.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 03:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Justice has taken decisive action against a Russian national, Rustam Rafailevich Gallyamov, for his alleged leadership in developing the nefarious Qakbot malware. This malicious software reportedly compromised thousands of computers worldwide, posing a substantial cyber threat over the past decade.

In a significant move to combat cybercrime, authorities have also unsealed charges against 16 individuals associated with DanaBot malware. This operation, part of the larger Operation Endgame, successfully targeted and disrupted malicious cyber activities responsible for extensive financial damage globally.

In addition to the charges, prosecutors are pursuing the forfeiture of over $24 million in cryptocurrency and other assets, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing fight against international cybercriminal networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

