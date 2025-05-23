Trump's Trade Tariff Threats Shake Global Markets
U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened new tariffs on the European Union and warned Apple about higher import taxes on iPhones manufactured outside the U.S., causing global market disruptions. Although negotiations continue, trade tensions persist, impacting markets and international relations.
U.S. President Donald Trump issued new threats to impose a 50% tariff on European Union goods starting June 1, and a 25% tariff on iPhones made outside the U.S., sending ripples through global markets.
The announcement, made via social media, came after weeks of easing tensions, causing drops in major indices, including the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and European shares.
Trump criticized the EU for being difficult in trade discussions, while Apple shares fell amid uncertainty. Negotiations continue, but a prolonged trade war seems possible, impacting multinational automakers and tech giants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
