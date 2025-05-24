Left Menu

iZOOlogic Unveils Advanced Cyber Threat Intelligence Suite at GISEC 2025

iZOOlogic, a global leader in cybersecurity, launched an enhanced Cyber Threat Intelligence suite at GISEC Global 2025. The suite offers tools for real-time threat detection and compliance with security standards, and has secured over 45 clients in the GCC, including major banks and airlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:11 IST
iZOOlogic Unveils Advanced Cyber Threat Intelligence Suite at GISEC 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

iZOOlogic, a renowned global cybersecurity firm, has unveiled its latest Cyber Threat Intelligence product suite at the GISEC Global 2025 event in Dubai. This launch is a major step in expanding their threat intelligence capabilities, specifically tailored for critical sectors across the GCC region.

The innovative threat intelligence suite features four main modules: IOC Feed, Cyber Intelligence Advisory, Vulnerability Management, and Malware Intelligence Data Feed. These tools are designed to help organizations proactively manage cyber threats in real-time while adhering to both regional and global security standards.

At GISEC 2025, iZOOlogic demonstrated how its cutting-edge technologies support financial institutions, airlines, telecoms, and government bodies to mitigate risks and ensure operational resilience amid rising cyber threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025