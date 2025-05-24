iZOOlogic Unveils Advanced Cyber Threat Intelligence Suite at GISEC 2025

iZOOlogic, a renowned global cybersecurity firm, has unveiled its latest Cyber Threat Intelligence product suite at the GISEC Global 2025 event in Dubai. This launch is a major step in expanding their threat intelligence capabilities, specifically tailored for critical sectors across the GCC region.

The innovative threat intelligence suite features four main modules: IOC Feed, Cyber Intelligence Advisory, Vulnerability Management, and Malware Intelligence Data Feed. These tools are designed to help organizations proactively manage cyber threats in real-time while adhering to both regional and global security standards.

At GISEC 2025, iZOOlogic demonstrated how its cutting-edge technologies support financial institutions, airlines, telecoms, and government bodies to mitigate risks and ensure operational resilience amid rising cyber threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)