Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Germany’s agri-food sector is under increasing pressure to embrace digital innovation, both to streamline certification processes and to align with EU-wide digital goals. State-level food labeling programs play a vital role in connecting producers with consumers, but their success increasingly depends on how well they integrate modern technologies into their operations.

The digital transformation of public food certification in Germany is showing both promise and disparity, according to a new academic study evaluating the digital maturity of private and semi-private stakeholders within Baden-Württemberg’s state-led food certification system. The research, titled "Digital Maturity of Administration Entities in a State-Led Food Certification System Using the Example of Baden-Württemberg", was published in Foods. It systematically assesses 25 organizations engaged in the administration of the Quality Label Baden-Württemberg (QZBW) and the Organic Label Baden-Württemberg (BIOZBW), using the European Commission’s Digital Maturity Assessment (DMA) framework.

How digitally mature are certification stakeholders?

The study focuses on establishing the current digital maturity levels across licensees and certification bodies. Scores revealed significant variability, with digital maturity ratings ranging from as low as 10 to as high as 69 on a 100-point scale. The average score stood at a moderate 41.2, indicating room for growth across the system.

Among the six dimensions measured, Digital Strategy, Digital Readiness, Human-Centric Digitalisation, Data Management, Automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Green Digitalisation, Data Management emerged as the strongest. Participants demonstrated widespread use of digital data storage and access protocols, with 26 of 25 respondents using digital storage and 22 offering real-time data accessibility.

Human-Centric Digitalisation followed, with organizations frequently offering digital upskilling resources and implementing employee-centric workflow redesigns. However, structured programs like internships or externally supported training were rare, limiting the long-term depth of digital integration.

Conversely, Automation and AI scored lowest, with nearly all organizations reporting no operational use of such technologies. Only a few had begun pilot tests. This dimension underscored a significant gap between available innovations in agri-food tech and their practical adoption within certification administration.

What can the public sector do to bridge the gap?

In examining potential state-led measures to improve digital maturity, the study proposed several pathways. Given that public administration bodies like the Ministry of Nutrition, Rural Areas and Consumer Protection (MLR) in Baden-Württemberg are responsible for governing these certification schemes, they have both the mandate and capacity to support digital integration.

Key interventions proposed include:

Shared Digital Infrastructure : Creating centralized data platforms to assist smaller licensees that lack in-house capabilities.

: Creating centralized data platforms to assist smaller licensees that lack in-house capabilities. Targeted Training Programs : Subsidized digital skill development and dedicated support services to address workforce and technical deficiencies.

: Subsidized digital skill development and dedicated support services to address workforce and technical deficiencies. Incentives for Green Digitalisation : Encouraging energy-efficient technologies and sustainability-focused digital tools through public funding.

: Encouraging energy-efficient technologies and sustainability-focused digital tools through public funding. Promotion of Digital Sales and Customer Engagement Tools: Especially among licensees with low readiness in marketing and client interaction.

Additionally, the study highlights that simply providing these tools is not enough. Any efforts must be tailored to the organizational role and context, as not all dimensions of digital maturity hold equal relevance across stakeholders.

Is the DMA framework fit for purpose in state-led systems?

The study also addressed the suitability of the DMA method itself, which was originally designed to evaluate SMEs and public sector organizations. Researchers found it largely effective in producing granular insights across dimensions of maturity. Its integration into the EU’s Digital Europe Program and alignment with European Digital Innovation Hubs (EDIHs) makes it a valuable tool for driving transformation.

However, the authors caution that some assessment items may feel overly ambitious or irrelevant to smaller or narrowly focused organizations. For example, investment in augmented reality or advanced manufacturing systems may not apply to certification stakeholders whose core functions are administrative. This, the study notes, could both discourage participation and skew results toward a perceived underperformance.

To mitigate this, the researchers recommend adapting the DMA for context-specific application and ensuring that its findings are interpreted through the lens of the organization’s actual certification responsibilities.

The study suggests a long-term role for digital maturity assessments within state-led food certification systems. Regular DMA surveys could serve as a monitoring tool, helping policymakers track the effectiveness of interventions and identify emerging needs.