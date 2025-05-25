Left Menu

India's Semiconductor GCCs Face Hiring Slump Amid Geopolitical Tensions

India's semiconductor design GCCs saw a 15% decline in job openings in 2024-25 due to geopolitical tensions and supply chain issues. Despite the decline, niche skills demand remains strong. The sector anticipates future growth with increased focus on supply chain resilience and government initiatives in semiconductor design.

India's semiconductor design Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are grappling with a 15 percent dip in job openings for 2024-25, largely due to geopolitical uncertainties and global supply chain disruptions, as revealed by a report from talent solutions provider Careernet.

Careernet's analysis indicates that open positions hit a peak of 3,760 in May 2024 before declining to 3,040 in January 2025, closing with 3,181 openings by March. This represents a 15 percent year-on-year drop, impacting India's top 50 semiconductor design GCCs.

Despite this drop, demand for niche skills like VLSI, embedded systems, and RF/analogue design remains robust, especially in mid-sized GCCs. The report highlights optimism for medium to long-term growth, driven by global focus on semiconductor supply chain resilience and supportive Indian government initiatives.

