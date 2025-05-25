India's Semiconductor GCCs Face Hiring Slump Amid Geopolitical Tensions

India's semiconductor design Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are grappling with a 15 percent dip in job openings for 2024-25, largely due to geopolitical uncertainties and global supply chain disruptions, as revealed by a report from talent solutions provider Careernet.

Careernet's analysis indicates that open positions hit a peak of 3,760 in May 2024 before declining to 3,040 in January 2025, closing with 3,181 openings by March. This represents a 15 percent year-on-year drop, impacting India's top 50 semiconductor design GCCs.

Despite this drop, demand for niche skills like VLSI, embedded systems, and RF/analogue design remains robust, especially in mid-sized GCCs. The report highlights optimism for medium to long-term growth, driven by global focus on semiconductor supply chain resilience and supportive Indian government initiatives.