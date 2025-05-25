Germany’s Strategic Military Revamp: Full Arsenal by 2029
Germany aims to fully equip its military by 2029 under a new directive issued by Defence Chief Carsten Breuer. The initiative focuses on air defence enhancements, deep precision strike capabilities, and electronic warfare, backed by financial resources from eased debt restrictions to counter potential threats from Russia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:27 IST
Germany's Defence Chief, Carsten Breuer, has initiated a comprehensive plan to fully equip the nation's military by 2029, targeting enhanced readiness against potential Russian threats.
The directive emphasizes priority acquisitions to strengthen air defences, precision strike capabilities, and electronic warfare, tapping into funds available post-February debt policy adjustments.
Germany is tasked with not only increasing ammunition stockpiles but also fortifying space capabilities as part of its strategic overhaul to align with NATO expectations and safeguard European borders.
