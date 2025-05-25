Germany’s Strategic Military Revamp: Full Arsenal by 2029

Germany's Defence Chief, Carsten Breuer, has initiated a comprehensive plan to fully equip the nation's military by 2029, targeting enhanced readiness against potential Russian threats.

The directive emphasizes priority acquisitions to strengthen air defences, precision strike capabilities, and electronic warfare, tapping into funds available post-February debt policy adjustments.

Germany is tasked with not only increasing ammunition stockpiles but also fortifying space capabilities as part of its strategic overhaul to align with NATO expectations and safeguard European borders.