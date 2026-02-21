Global Nations Unite for New Delhi AI Declaration

In a landmark move, 88 countries, including superpowers like the US, UK, China, and France, have endorsed the 'New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact'. This monumental adoption, announced during the AI Impact Summit 2026, signifies a new era of global cooperation in artificial intelligence, aiming to distribute AI benefits equitably.

The declaration aligns with the principle of 'Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya' -- Welfare for all, Happiness for all -- stressing the importance of accessible and trustworthy AI frameworks. It encompasses seven core pillars, focusing on democratizing AI resources, economic and social benefits, secure AI, scientific integration, social empowerment, human development, and resilient AI systems.

The summit also introduced several collaborative initiatives, including the Charter for the Democratic Diffusion of AI and AI Impact Commons, highlighting global commitment to develop energy-efficient AI infrastructure and foster international partnerships, in pursuit of shared global priorities in AI governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)