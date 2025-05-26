Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tango: Manufacturing Priorities Shift to Tech and Tanks

President Donald Trump emphasized his tariff policy aims to boost domestic manufacturing of military and technology products rather than textiles. He agrees with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments about reducing focus on the textile industry. Trump also hints at imposing high tariffs on European goods and iPhones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morristown | Updated: 26-05-2025 04:39 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 04:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to promoting domestic manufacturing through his tariff policy, focusing on technology products and military equipment rather than textiles. Speaking in New Jersey, Trump aligned with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's recent remarks about the country's textile industry.

"We're not looking to make sneakers and T-shirts. We want to make military equipment and do the AI thing with computers," Trump stated, noting the goal was to produce chips, computers, tanks, and ships domestically.

The President, known for his tough trade stance, stirred economic tensions by proposing high tariffs on European goods and potentially on imported iPhones, signaling a shift towards an aggressive trade policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

