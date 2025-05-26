Trump's Tariff Tango: Manufacturing Priorities Shift to Tech and Tanks

U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to promoting domestic manufacturing through his tariff policy, focusing on technology products and military equipment rather than textiles. Speaking in New Jersey, Trump aligned with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's recent remarks about the country's textile industry.

"We're not looking to make sneakers and T-shirts. We want to make military equipment and do the AI thing with computers," Trump stated, noting the goal was to produce chips, computers, tanks, and ships domestically.

The President, known for his tough trade stance, stirred economic tensions by proposing high tariffs on European goods and potentially on imported iPhones, signaling a shift towards an aggressive trade policy.

