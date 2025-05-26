Automobile Price Wars and Tariff Talks Shake China-Hong Kong Markets
On Monday, China's and Hong Kong's stock markets experienced a downturn, influenced by automobile stocks plunging amid price war concerns and Apple suppliers dropping due to potential U.S. tariffs. The automobile indices faced significant declines, while the overall market displayed mixed trends, with the yuan's appreciation providing some support.
China and Hong Kong's stock markets witnessed a notable decline on Monday, primarily driven by a significant fall in automobile shares amid escalating price war fears. With major car-maker BYD slashing prices to boost sales, its Hong Kong-listed shares saw a 5.9% dip, while competitor Geely Auto's stocks plummeted by 9.5%.
The overall market sentiment was further dampened by threats of U.S. tariffs on Apple products, impacting suppliers like Luxshare, causing a 0.2% decline. In response, the Shanghai Composite index weakened slightly, dropping to 3,346.84, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.4% to 23,282.33.
Despite the downturn, the strengthening of China's currency past the 7.17 mark against the dollar offered a silver lining. According to analysts, this trend could bolster Chinese equities, with sectors like consumer discretionary and property poised to benefit. Goldman Sachs noted a potential 3% boost in equities for each 1% RMB increase against the USD.