Left Menu

Automobile Price Wars and Tariff Talks Shake China-Hong Kong Markets

On Monday, China's and Hong Kong's stock markets experienced a downturn, influenced by automobile stocks plunging amid price war concerns and Apple suppliers dropping due to potential U.S. tariffs. The automobile indices faced significant declines, while the overall market displayed mixed trends, with the yuan's appreciation providing some support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:22 IST
Automobile Price Wars and Tariff Talks Shake China-Hong Kong Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China and Hong Kong's stock markets witnessed a notable decline on Monday, primarily driven by a significant fall in automobile shares amid escalating price war fears. With major car-maker BYD slashing prices to boost sales, its Hong Kong-listed shares saw a 5.9% dip, while competitor Geely Auto's stocks plummeted by 9.5%.

The overall market sentiment was further dampened by threats of U.S. tariffs on Apple products, impacting suppliers like Luxshare, causing a 0.2% decline. In response, the Shanghai Composite index weakened slightly, dropping to 3,346.84, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.4% to 23,282.33.

Despite the downturn, the strengthening of China's currency past the 7.17 mark against the dollar offered a silver lining. According to analysts, this trend could bolster Chinese equities, with sectors like consumer discretionary and property poised to benefit. Goldman Sachs noted a potential 3% boost in equities for each 1% RMB increase against the USD.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025