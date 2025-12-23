Left Menu

Iraq Grapples with Gas Supply Halt from Iran

Iraq's electricity ministry announces a halt in gas supplies from Iran, leading to a loss of 4,000 to 4,500 megawatts of power. The stoppage is attributed to unforeseen circumstances and impacts Iraq, which relies heavily on Iranian gas. The halt follows U.S. policy changes affecting payments for Iranian energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:06 IST
Iraq Grapples with Gas Supply Halt from Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iraq faces a critical energy shortfall following the cessation of gas supplies from Iran, as reported by the nation's electricity ministry. The disruption, caused by the shutdown of generating units and load shedding, has resulted in a loss of 4,000 to 4,500 megawatts of power.

The ministry received a notification via telegram from Iran indicating a complete halt of gas supplies due to unforeseen circumstances. This poses a significant challenge for Iraq, which depends on Iran for up to 40% of its gas and energy needs.

The situation is exacerbated by the March decision from the Trump administration to withdraw a waiver allowing Iraq to continue payments to Iran for electricity, part of the U.S.'s larger strategy to apply pressure on Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025