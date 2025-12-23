Iraq Grapples with Gas Supply Halt from Iran
Iraq's electricity ministry announces a halt in gas supplies from Iran, leading to a loss of 4,000 to 4,500 megawatts of power. The stoppage is attributed to unforeseen circumstances and impacts Iraq, which relies heavily on Iranian gas. The halt follows U.S. policy changes affecting payments for Iranian energy.
Iraq faces a critical energy shortfall following the cessation of gas supplies from Iran, as reported by the nation's electricity ministry. The disruption, caused by the shutdown of generating units and load shedding, has resulted in a loss of 4,000 to 4,500 megawatts of power.
The ministry received a notification via telegram from Iran indicating a complete halt of gas supplies due to unforeseen circumstances. This poses a significant challenge for Iraq, which depends on Iran for up to 40% of its gas and energy needs.
The situation is exacerbated by the March decision from the Trump administration to withdraw a waiver allowing Iraq to continue payments to Iran for electricity, part of the U.S.'s larger strategy to apply pressure on Tehran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
