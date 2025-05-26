Left Menu

TCS Divides AI.Cloud Business to Tap Untapped Growth

India's leading IT firm, TCS, splits its AI.Cloud division to better focus on AI and Cloud opportunities. Siva Ganesan now heads the newly formed AI Data unit, as the company hires AI specialists and revises training programs. The aim is to capture untapped market potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's largest IT services provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), announced a significant strategic move by splitting its AI.Cloud business into two distinct verticals to better tap into the growing opportunities in artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

The company has spun off a dedicated AI business unit and another for Cloud, revealing plans for increased specialization and focus on these sectors. Siva Ganesan, leading the new AI Data unit, emphasized the rising significance of AI in industry dialogues and its expansive future.

TCS plans to harness untapped market potential by hiring specialized AI talent and updating its training programs. The company is set on expanding exponentially in the AI space, with a restructured focus to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

