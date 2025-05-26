Lilo & Stitch's Box Office Triumph: A Live-Action Hit

In a triumphant return to the big screen, Walt Disney's live-action rendition of 'Lilo & Stitch' soared to the top of the box office charts over the Memorial Day weekend. The film raked in an impressive $183 million in ticket sales across the United States and Canada, according to estimates released on Monday.

Following closely, 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning,' starring Tom Cruise, was anticipated to generate $77.5 million from Friday through Monday. This latest installment of the popular action series, distributed by Paramount Global, showed robust performance despite the strong competition from Disney's animated classic remake.

The successful box office performance of both films highlights the continued appeal of both beloved franchises and star power, drawing in audiences for a thrilling holiday weekend cinema experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)