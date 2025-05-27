Fusion CX Ltd Eyes Rs 1,000 Crore with IPO Move
Fusion CX Ltd, a customer experience service provider, is set to raise Rs 1,000 crore through an IPO. The offering involves a fresh issue of Rs 600 crore and an Offer for Sale of Rs 400 crore. The proceeds will fund debt repayment, subsidiary investment, acquisitions, and corporate purposes.
Fusion CX Ltd, a prominent player in the customer experience services sector, has moved forward with plans to secure Rs 1,000 crore via an Initial Public Offering (IPO), according to a filing with Sebi.
The Kolkata-based company will issue fresh equity shares worth up to Rs 600 crore, while the Offer for Sale (OFS) will involve Rs 400 crore, as per the draft red herring prospectus filed recently.
The IPO aims to finance debt clearance, facilitate investments in subsidiary upgrades, and support strategic acquisitions. In the previous fiscal, Fusion CX achieved a revenue of Rs 991 crore and a PAT of Rs 36 crore, with plans for listing on BSE and NSE.
