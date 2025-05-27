Texas Takes the Lead: Age Verification Law for App Stores Awaits Approval

A groundbreaking bill in Texas aims to reshape the interaction between minors and technology. The proposed legislation mandates that popular app stores, like those operated by Apple and Alphabet's Google, verify users' ages. If a user is under 18, parental consent would be required for any downloads or in-app purchases.

This initiative, awaiting Governor Greg Abbott's signature, follows a national and global trend toward stricter online age regulations. The movement is driven by growing concerns about the impact of digital engagement on youth mental health. In the U.S., most Americans favor age verification for social media accounts.

The debate has seen tech giants like Apple and Google opposing blanket age data sharing, arguing for more nuanced policies. Meanwhile, advocates for child safety emphasize that stronger regulations are necessary to curb the prioritization of profit over the wellbeing of young users.

(With inputs from agencies.)