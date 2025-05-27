Revolutionizing Cleaning: AI-Powered PUDU CC1 Pro Debuts

Pudu Robotics, a leader in service robotics, has unveiled its latest innovation, the PUDU CC1 Pro. This AI-enhanced autonomous cleaning robot advances the market with its enhanced features and robust AI-driven capabilities.

Specifically designed for large commercial spaces like retail centers, hospitals, and airports, the CC1 Pro autonomously adjusts its cleaning strategies based on floor type and soil levels, providing a balance between effective cleaning and energy consumption. Capable of covering between 5,000 to 8,000 square meters per operation, the robot is paving the way for future cleaning efficiencies.

The new model stands out with features such as real-time cleaning effect detection and dynamic navigation, enhancing transparency and operational ease. Visual heat maps assist in identifying stubborn stains and optimizing cleaning strategies, promoting human-robot collaboration for superior results.

