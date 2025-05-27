Left Menu

Revolutionizing Cleaning: AI-Powered PUDU CC1 Pro Debuts

Pudu Robotics introduces the PUDU CC1 Pro, an AI-driven autonomous cleaning robot that builds on its predecessor with advanced features like real-time cleaning detection, adaptive cleaning strategies, AI-driven spot scrubbing, and dynamic navigation. This innovation targets large commercial venues, enhancing cleaning efficiency and enabling human-robot collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Pudu Robotics, a leader in service robotics, has unveiled its latest innovation, the PUDU CC1 Pro. This AI-enhanced autonomous cleaning robot advances the market with its enhanced features and robust AI-driven capabilities.

Specifically designed for large commercial spaces like retail centers, hospitals, and airports, the CC1 Pro autonomously adjusts its cleaning strategies based on floor type and soil levels, providing a balance between effective cleaning and energy consumption. Capable of covering between 5,000 to 8,000 square meters per operation, the robot is paving the way for future cleaning efficiencies.

The new model stands out with features such as real-time cleaning effect detection and dynamic navigation, enhancing transparency and operational ease. Visual heat maps assist in identifying stubborn stains and optimizing cleaning strategies, promoting human-robot collaboration for superior results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

