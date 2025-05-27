Left Menu

Market Surge: Stocks Rise as Tariff Threats Recede

U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday as President Trump withdrew his threat of imposing high EU tariffs, easing trade tensions. Major indexes posted gains, led by prominent tech stocks like Nvidia. Long-term U.S. Treasury yields dropped, while consumer confidence increased, reflecting positive investor sentiment amid steady economic indicators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:54 IST
Market Surge: Stocks Rise as Tariff Threats Recede
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks made a significant recovery on Tuesday after President Donald Trump rescinded his threat of increasing tariffs on European Union imports. This move alleviated some of the trade tensions between the U.S. and the EU, leading to a rise in Wall Street's main indexes.

Particularly, tech stocks like Nvidia saw substantial gains, contributing to the positive market sentiment. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields for long-term bonds decreased, indicating strong investor confidence amid easing trade concerns.

The consumer confidence index climbed significantly in May, surpassing economists' expectations, as investors balanced concerns about U.S. debt against upbeat economic data and policy reassurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025