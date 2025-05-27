Market Surge: Stocks Rise as Tariff Threats Recede

U.S. stocks made a significant recovery on Tuesday after President Donald Trump rescinded his threat of increasing tariffs on European Union imports. This move alleviated some of the trade tensions between the U.S. and the EU, leading to a rise in Wall Street's main indexes.

Particularly, tech stocks like Nvidia saw substantial gains, contributing to the positive market sentiment. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields for long-term bonds decreased, indicating strong investor confidence amid easing trade concerns.

The consumer confidence index climbed significantly in May, surpassing economists' expectations, as investors balanced concerns about U.S. debt against upbeat economic data and policy reassurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)