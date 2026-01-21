Left Menu

Supreme Court Battle Over Fed Independence: The Lisa Cook Controversy

The Supreme Court is set to decide the fate of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook amidst President Trump’s attempts to fire her over mortgage fraud allegations. This decision could influence the Fed's independence and impact U.S. interest rate policies, with potential wide-ranging economic consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:56 IST
Supreme Court Battle Over Fed Independence: The Lisa Cook Controversy
Lisa Cook
  • Country:
  • United States

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court appeared likely to support Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook amidst President Donald Trump's attempts to fire her over mortgage fraud allegations. Trump's push to remove Cook is viewed as a bid to control the Fed's interest rate policy, analysts say.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh highlighted the importance of maintaining the Fed's independence, arguing that firing Cook could undermine its autonomy. The case could significantly impact the financial markets and the U.S. economy, especially since Cook is the first Black woman to hold the position of Federal Reserve governor.

The central question is whether Cook can retain her position while legal proceedings continue. Lower courts have allowed her to remain, but Trump's actions and the accompanying Justice Department investigation have escalated tensions. The Supreme Court's decision may set a crucial precedent for the balance of power between political ambitions and central bank independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Takes Aim at Ticketmaster's Concert Monopoly

Senate Takes Aim at Ticketmaster's Concert Monopoly

 United States
2
New Zealand's Northern Deluge: Landslides and Missing Persons Amidst Torrential Rains

New Zealand's Northern Deluge: Landslides and Missing Persons Amidst Torrent...

 Global
3
Supreme Challenge: The Battle Over Fed Independence

Supreme Challenge: The Battle Over Fed Independence

 Global
4
Lemonade's Bold Bet on Tesla: Slashing Rates for Safer Self-Driving

Lemonade's Bold Bet on Tesla: Slashing Rates for Safer Self-Driving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026