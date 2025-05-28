Left Menu

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

SpaceX's Starship rocket, a key player in Elon Musk's vision for multiplanetary travel, completed its ninth uncrewed test launch. Successfully reaching suborbital space, the spacecraft faced challenges, including communication loss with the booster and attitude control during re-entry, before its scheduled splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 05:52 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 05:52 IST
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The SpaceX Starship, pivotal in Elon Musk's quest for space exploration, made strides on Tuesday during its ninth uncrewed test flight. Launching from Texas, the spacecraft surpassed previous attempts that concluded in failure, yet faced its own share of challenges.

Powered by Super Heavy's Raptor engines, the spacecraft lifted off from SpaceX's Starbase, its flames and exhaust painting the sky. Notably, this marked the debut of a reusable Super Heavy booster aiding the Starship system. However, post-launch, SpaceX lost contact with the returning booster, presumed to have missed its controlled sea landing.

Despite the initial success, Starship's journey was not glitch-free. The upper vehicle advanced into its intended suborbital path, though an attempt to deploy mock satellites hit a snag. Eventually, SpaceX reported loss of control as the vehicle approached its planned splashdown, casting doubt on its complete mission success.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025