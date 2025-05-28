NextEra: Pioneering Saudi Arabia's Digital Transformation

Aramco Digital, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's oil behemoth Aramco, in collaboration with IT firm LTIMindtree, has unveiled NextEra—a newly-formed IT services company based in Saudi Arabia.

The venture, officially christened LTIM Aramco Digital Solutions for Information Technology Company, targets accelerating the nation's digital transformation, aligning with the strategic Vision 2030 framework. This initiative seeks economic diversification, business climate enhancement, job creation, and attracting foreign investment.

Supported by Aramco's Namaat Industrial Investments Program, NextEra will concentrate on six pivotal sectors, namely AI and automation, scalable cloud architectures, industry knowledge, digital engineering, sustainability, and improving customer-centered services. This venture aims to elevate operational proficiency and informed decision-making across multiple industries.

