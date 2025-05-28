Left Menu

NextEra: Pioneering Saudi Arabia's Digital Transformation

Aramco Digital and LTIMindtree have launched NextEra, a new IT services firm in Saudi Arabia, aimed at advancing the nation's digital transformation. The venture will focus on AI, cloud services, and more, aligning with Vision 2030's goals to diversify the economy and enhance competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:25 IST
NextEra: Pioneering Saudi Arabia's Digital Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aramco Digital, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's oil behemoth Aramco, in collaboration with IT firm LTIMindtree, has unveiled NextEra—a newly-formed IT services company based in Saudi Arabia.

The venture, officially christened LTIM Aramco Digital Solutions for Information Technology Company, targets accelerating the nation's digital transformation, aligning with the strategic Vision 2030 framework. This initiative seeks economic diversification, business climate enhancement, job creation, and attracting foreign investment.

Supported by Aramco's Namaat Industrial Investments Program, NextEra will concentrate on six pivotal sectors, namely AI and automation, scalable cloud architectures, industry knowledge, digital engineering, sustainability, and improving customer-centered services. This venture aims to elevate operational proficiency and informed decision-making across multiple industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025