U.S. Enforces Visa Bans to Counter Censorship

The United States is set to enforce visa bans on foreign nationals who engage in censorship activities against American interests. Secretary of State Marco Rubio introduced this policy, highlighting its focus on individuals who suppress free expression on U.S. soil.

Rubio's announcement emphasized the policy's application to foreign officials attempting to regulate American tech companies through content moderation demands. The policy aims to protect the integrity of U.S. citizens' expression.

No specific nations or individuals were mentioned as targets under this new policy. However, Rubio pointed out that certain foreign authorities have previously taken severe measures against U.S. tech entities without rightful jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)