TRAI Initiates Consultation on Microwave Spectrum Assignment

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) commenced discussions on Wednesday to allocate microwave spectrum across six bands, including the notable E and V bands. By seeking feedback from stakeholders, the authority is in pursuit of a comprehensive understanding of demand, terms, and other related charges.

This move represents the regulator's initial step in a broader consultation process. The relevant spectrum bands include the lower 6 GHz, 7 GHz, 13 GHz, 15 GHz, 18 GHz, 21 GHz Bands, E-Band, and V-Band. The consultation paper, available on TRAI's website, invites comments and counter-comments from various stakeholders.

Given the significance of E and V bands in 5G backhaul, TRAI explores the possibility of assignment through auction. The regulator has sought comprehensive feedback covering questions related to demand, usage, assignment methods, and other regulatory aspects ahead of a planned auction process.