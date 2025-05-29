Left Menu

TRAI Initiates Consultation on Microwave Spectrum Assignment

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched a consultation process for allocating microwave spectrum across several bands. This initiative seeks stakeholder input on aspects like demand and charges, with particular focus on the E and V bands due to their relevance to 5G technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 00:04 IST
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) commenced discussions on Wednesday to allocate microwave spectrum across six bands, including the notable E and V bands. By seeking feedback from stakeholders, the authority is in pursuit of a comprehensive understanding of demand, terms, and other related charges.

This move represents the regulator's initial step in a broader consultation process. The relevant spectrum bands include the lower 6 GHz, 7 GHz, 13 GHz, 15 GHz, 18 GHz, 21 GHz Bands, E-Band, and V-Band. The consultation paper, available on TRAI's website, invites comments and counter-comments from various stakeholders.

Given the significance of E and V bands in 5G backhaul, TRAI explores the possibility of assignment through auction. The regulator has sought comprehensive feedback covering questions related to demand, usage, assignment methods, and other regulatory aspects ahead of a planned auction process.

