DeepSeek's R1 Model Ignites AI Competition

Chinese AI firm DeepSeek has unveiled an upgrade to its R1 reasoning model, significantly heightening rivalry with American counterparts such as OpenAI.

Released on the developer platform Hugging Face, the updated R1 model is already positioned just behind OpenAI's leading models on the LiveCodeBench leaderboard, a prestigious benchmark developed by experts from UC Berkeley, MIT, and Cornell.

DeepSeek's swift progress highlights China's burgeoning AI capabilities, challenging the long-standing belief that substantial computing power is essential for high-performance AI models. This latest development follows DeepSeek's initial R1 release in January, which had already sparked a notable shift in the AI landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)