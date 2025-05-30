Elon Musk's Ambitious Mars Mission: Starship's Uncrewed Voyage by 2026

Elon Musk revealed on Thursday that SpaceX's Starship might achieve its first uncrewed mission to Mars by late 2026, following recent test-flight challenges. He shared this ambitious timeline in a video posted online, despite stepping back from roles in the U.S government to focus on his businesses.

The success of the Mars mission rests on overcoming technical hurdles during flight tests, including Earth's orbit refueling. The launch is timed with Earth-Mars alignment, offering a rare close approach for a seven to nine-month voyage. Musk admits the mission's feasibility depends on Starship's readiness.

Initial Mars missions will feature Tesla-built Optimus robots, with human crews targeted for subsequent landings. SpaceX's overarching goal is to dispatch 1,000 to 2,000 ships biennially for a sustainable human habitat. NASA aims to return astronauts to the moon on Starship by 2027, a prelude to Mars expeditions in the 2030s.

(With inputs from agencies.)