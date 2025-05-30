Revolutionizing the Gig Economy: Firstsource's New Gigsourcing Platform

Firstsource Solutions Limited, a key player in transformational solutions and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, has unveiled its latest innovation—the Firstsource Gigsourcing Platform. This groundbreaking solution is set to revolutionize enterprise engagement with the gig economy, offering a dynamic approach to workforce management.

Integral to the Firstsource relAI™ suite, the Gigsourcing Platform connects businesses with a pool of skilled, on-demand global talent. This enables organizations to implement cost-effective and scalable workforce models, addressing the inherent challenges of gig worker acquisition and coordination, thereby boosting operational efficiency.

Described as a pivotal milestone by Firstsource's CEO Ritesh Idnani, the platform empowers enterprises to operate and scale more efficiently. Utilizing AI-powered virtual agents and domain expertise, it fosters a hyper-agile ecosystem for enterprise transformation, bridging the gap between businesses and gig workers in the AI era.

