Hexaware and Fixie.ai Forge Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize Voice AI Technology

Hexaware Technologies partners with Fixie.ai to integrate voice AI tech for enhanced enterprise solutions. Fixie's Ultravox Realtime platform offers reliable, scalable voice recognition enhancing customer interactions. The collaboration accelerates AI adoption while supporting open-source initiatives. Deployments expand across sectors like banking, healthcare, and retail, showcasing the partnership's wide-reaching impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Hexaware Technologies, a prominent global player in IT services, has announced a strategic partnership with Fixie.ai, an industry leader in voice AI technology. This collaboration will see Hexaware integrating Fixie's Ultravox Realtime platform into its enterprise solutions to enhance customer engagement through advanced voice interaction capabilities.

Ultravox Realtime, renowned for its robust enterprise-grade voice recognition and scalability, is designed to manage thousands of concurrent calls. This integration bolsters Hexaware's offerings, delivering faster and more natural voice-powered interactions, aligning with real-world demands across various sectors.

Hexaware is committed to fostering open-source AI advancements, supporting Fixie's model development through GPU donations. This alliance not only propels voice AI innovation but extends its impact across diverse industries, including banking, insurance, and healthcare, ensuring value-driven digital transformations for clients globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

