Hexaware and Fixie.ai Forge Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize Voice AI Technology

Hexaware Technologies, a prominent global player in IT services, has announced a strategic partnership with Fixie.ai, an industry leader in voice AI technology. This collaboration will see Hexaware integrating Fixie's Ultravox Realtime platform into its enterprise solutions to enhance customer engagement through advanced voice interaction capabilities.

Ultravox Realtime, renowned for its robust enterprise-grade voice recognition and scalability, is designed to manage thousands of concurrent calls. This integration bolsters Hexaware's offerings, delivering faster and more natural voice-powered interactions, aligning with real-world demands across various sectors.

Hexaware is committed to fostering open-source AI advancements, supporting Fixie's model development through GPU donations. This alliance not only propels voice AI innovation but extends its impact across diverse industries, including banking, insurance, and healthcare, ensuring value-driven digital transformations for clients globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)