Google's AI and Monopoly Showdown: A Legal and Technological Tug-of-War

Google faces a critical legal battle against the US Justice Department aiming to dismantle its internet monopoly, amidst the transformative impact of AI. With arguments about divesting or regulating its assets, this case could redefine Google's future in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pivotal legal confrontation, Google will confront the US Justice Department in federal court to contest charges of maintaining an illegal internet monopoly. The case, which could revolutionize Google's operations, coincides with ongoing shifts in artificial intelligence, threatening the company's dominance.

Justice Department lawyers are pushing for significant changes to Google's business model, including potentially banning it from locking in default search engine deals and divesting its Chrome browser. These measures aim to counteract Google's overwhelming influence in the tech landscape.

Additions to the debate include input from industry giants like Apple, which opposes a proposed ban on lock-in deals, and the App Association, arguing that drastic changes could destabilize the tech environment and stymie innovation.

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

