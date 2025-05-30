Google's AI and Monopoly Showdown: A Legal and Technological Tug-of-War

In a pivotal legal confrontation, Google will confront the US Justice Department in federal court to contest charges of maintaining an illegal internet monopoly. The case, which could revolutionize Google's operations, coincides with ongoing shifts in artificial intelligence, threatening the company's dominance.

Justice Department lawyers are pushing for significant changes to Google's business model, including potentially banning it from locking in default search engine deals and divesting its Chrome browser. These measures aim to counteract Google's overwhelming influence in the tech landscape.

Additions to the debate include input from industry giants like Apple, which opposes a proposed ban on lock-in deals, and the App Association, arguing that drastic changes could destabilize the tech environment and stymie innovation.