U.S. Stock Futures Nudge Up Post-Investor-Friendly Inflation Data

On Friday, U.S. stock index futures showed signs of recovery after a mild inflation report encouraged hopes that the Federal Reserve might consider cutting interest rates soon. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, a key measure of inflation, increased by 0.1% in April, aligning with economists' expectations.

Annually, the index maintained a 2.1% growth rate, slightly below the anticipated 2.2%. Additionally, the core reading, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also rose by 0.1% on a monthly basis, standing at 2.5% year-over-year, matching estimates.

By 08:33 a.m. ET, market indicators such as the Dow E-minis, S&P 500 E-minis, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down, reflecting slight investor caution despite the promising inflation data. This balanced view indicates the market's mixed reactions as investors weigh potential Fed policy adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)