U.S. Stock Futures Nudge Up Post-Investor-Friendly Inflation Data

U.S. stock index futures saw some recovery on Friday morning following a moderate inflation report, raising speculations of a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The PCE Price Index rose by 0.1% in April as expected, while annual inflation held steady at 2.1% compared to projections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, U.S. stock index futures showed signs of recovery after a mild inflation report encouraged hopes that the Federal Reserve might consider cutting interest rates soon. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, a key measure of inflation, increased by 0.1% in April, aligning with economists' expectations.

Annually, the index maintained a 2.1% growth rate, slightly below the anticipated 2.2%. Additionally, the core reading, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also rose by 0.1% on a monthly basis, standing at 2.5% year-over-year, matching estimates.

By 08:33 a.m. ET, market indicators such as the Dow E-minis, S&P 500 E-minis, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down, reflecting slight investor caution despite the promising inflation data. This balanced view indicates the market's mixed reactions as investors weigh potential Fed policy adjustments.

