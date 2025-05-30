Left Menu

Embraer's Strategic Expansion: Boosting Aerospace and Defence in India

Embraer has established a subsidiary in India to enhance its role in the defence, commercial aviation, services, and urban air mobility sectors. The Brazilian aerospace giant focuses on expanding its footprint amid growing ties with India, collaborating on projects like the Indian Air Force's Medium Transport Aircraft program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:17 IST
  Country:
  • India

Embraer, the Brazilian aerospace giant, has announced the launch of a subsidiary in India, marking a significant step in reinforcing its influence in the country's defence, commercial aviation, and urban air mobility sectors. This strategic move highlights the strengthening relationship between Brazil and India.

The company aims to increase its presence by deploying approximately 50 Embraer planes in the region, with plans to grow its local team. Specialized teams will focus on procurement, supply chain, and engineering to capitalize on evolving opportunities within India's aerospace and defence industries.

In February 2024, Embraer signed a memorandum of understanding with Mahindra Defence Systems to explore collaboration on the Indian Air Force's Medium Transport Aircraft program. This initiative, leveraging the C-390 Millennium, underlines Embraer's commitment to contributing to India's 'Make in India' campaign.

