Dutch Semiconductors: At the Heart of China's Spycraft Ambitions

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans has raised alarms over China's increasing espionage activities, particularly targeting the country's semiconductor industry.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security meeting in Singapore, Brekelmans stressed the value of Dutch technological advancements to Chinese spies seeking to bolster their own military prowess.

Reports from Dutch intelligence agencies have consistently identified China as a major cyber threat, urging the Netherlands and the broader European Union to reevaluate their dependence on Chinese resources and enhance protections for critical industries.

