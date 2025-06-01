Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

In a surprising move, the White House on Saturday retracted its nomination of Jared Isaacman for NASA administrator. The billionaire space enthusiast, known for his ties with Elon Musk's SpaceX, was favored by the tech mogul to lead the space agency.

President Donald Trump announced the decision through a statement on Truth Social, citing a review of Isaacman's past associations. The withdrawal came just before Isaacman's slated confirmation vote. The move has left many within the space industry puzzled and anticipating Trump's next nominee.

Speculation over Isaacman's removal has centered on his affiliations with Musk, coinciding with Musk's departure from a White House advisory role. Isaacman's unexpected withdrawal, despite his robust industry support, underscores the turbulence within NASA amid looming budget cuts and strategic realignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)