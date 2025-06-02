Left Menu

Andhra alternative to saturated hubs for India's tech sector growth: CM Naidu

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 02-06-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 21:49 IST
Andhra alternative to saturated hubs for India's tech sector growth: CM Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the state is a compelling alternative offering unique advantages to saturated hubs for India's growing tech sector, driven by Global Capability Centres (GCC), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and others.

The chief minister made these remarks following a meeting with National Association of Software and Service Companies' (Nasscom) delegates Rajesh Nambiar and others.

''For India's growing tech sector, driven by GCCs, ER&D, and AI, Andhra Pradesh is a compelling alternative to saturated hubs, offering unique advantages,'' said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

The TDP supremo met with the Nasscom delegation to discuss their strategic vision for positioning the southern state as a leading global tech hub through innovation, talent and infrastructure.

They deliberated on AI, quantum computing, GovTech Innovation Sandbox for real-world pilot testing and a '100K Tech Apprentice programme' to bridge talent gaps.

Likewise, they also deliberated on coastal cloud and cyber corridor for green data infrastructure and an 'Andhra for Bharat' initiative to scale rural tech solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025