Cyber Storm Hits Cartier: Data Breach Unveiled

Cartier's website was hacked, compromising client names, emails, and countries. No passwords or financial data were accessed. The company has strengthened system security and is collaborating with cybersecurity experts. This event is part of a broader trend of cyber attacks on luxury brands like Dior and The North Face.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Cartier, owned by Richemont, has informed clients of a security breach where hackers accessed its website and stole some client data. Though client names, emails, and countries were compromised, no sensitive information like passwords or credit card details were accessed.

The company has now fortified its cybersecurity measures and alerted relevant authorities. They are also enlisting the help of leading external cybersecurity experts to prevent future breaches. Cartier's quick response aims to assure customers that their data is now secure.

This breach is part of a growing trend, with high-profile retail names like Marks & Spencer and Dior also facing sophisticated cyberattacks recently, emphasizing the increasing threat to the luxury sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

